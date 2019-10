Israel Prison Service (IPS) announced Tuesday that Russian hacker Alexei Burkov, who is detained in Israel, has been transferred to a supervised wing.

The decision came after the IPS consulted with state officials.

Ynet reported Monday that diplomats believe that Burkov will be extradited to the United States, despite claims made by family of Israeli Naama Issachar, who is imprisoned in Russia, saying that Burkov's extradition will hurt Issachar's chances of being released.