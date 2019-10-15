Channels
British, NATO leaders: Turkish operation in Syria must end
Reuters|Published:  10.15.19 , 18:09
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg agreed Turkey's military operation against Kurdish forces in northeast Syria needed to end, a spokeswoman for Johnson's office said.

 

"The Prime Minister and Secretary General both expressed their deep concern at the situation in northern Syria," the spokeswoman said in a statement after the pair met in London on Tuesday.

 

"Both leaders stressed the value of Turkey as a NATO ally and recognised the role they have played in supporting refugees from the Syrian conflict," she added. "But they were clear that the current Turkish operation needed to end."

 


