British, NATO leaders: Turkish operation in Syria must end

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg agreed Turkey's military operation against Kurdish forces in northeast Syria needed to end, a spokeswoman for Johnson's office said.
"The Prime Minister and Secretary General both expressed their deep concern at the situation in northern Syria," the spokeswoman said in a statement after the pair met in London on Tuesday.
"Both leaders stressed the value of Turkey as a NATO ally and recognised the role they have played in supporting refugees from the Syrian conflict," she added. "But they were clear that the current Turkish operation needed to end."