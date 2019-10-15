UEFA probing Turkey soccer team over military salute to soldiers in Syria

Turkey's national side are being investigated by European soccer body UEFA after players celebrated their goal in a 1-1 draw against world champions France with a military salute to soldiers fighting in northeast Syria.
UEFA said on Tuesday it was investigating "potential provocative political behavior" by the players during the match in Paris on Monday and another Euro 2020 qualifier against Albania on Oct. 11.
Olivier Giroud scored for France in the 75th minute of the match before Kaan Ayhan equalized for Turkey six minutes later. His teammates then lined up in front of the away supporters and saluted.