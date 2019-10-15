Russia moves to fill void left by US in northern Syria

Russia moved to fill the void left by the United States in northern Syria on Tuesday, deploying troops to keep apart advancing Syrian government forces and Turkish troops.

At the same time, tensions grew within NATO as Turkey defied growing condemnation of its invasion from its Western allies.

Russia moved quickly to further entrench its role as a power broker after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the pullout of American forces in northeastern Syria.

The American move effectively abandoned the Kurdish fighters who were allied with the U.S. and cleared the way for Turkey's invasion aimed at crushing them.