Shas rabbi: Lapid, Liberman will be rewarded after death if they join government

The spiritual leader of the Ultra-Orthodox Shas party, Rabbi Shalom Cohen, urged Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman and Blue and White No. 2, Yair Lapid to join a government with the ultra-Orthodox parties, saying they would be rewarded in the afterlife.

"If you'll join a government with the Haredim, you'll both receive a blessing that declares that both Liberman and Lapid are invited to the afterlife, you can buy your salvation within the hour," Cohen said at a Shas Sukkot celebration in Jerusalem.