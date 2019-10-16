Pence will not cooperate in U.S. House impeachment inquiry

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday he will not cooperate with a U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry, prompting a leading Democrat to say that would strengthen the case against the president.
The Pentagon also said it would not comply with lawmakers' request for documents related to Trump's effort to pressure Ukraine to investigate a political rival, further illustrating Trump's determination to stonewall the Democratic-led impeachment effort, which threatens to consume his presidency.
Other U.S. government officials have not been as reluctant to cooperate.