Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

French Finance Minister: "glimmer of hope" on Brexit deal
Reuters|Published:  10.16.19 , 09:42
There is a "glimmer of hope" that a Brexit deal can be reached before Britain's departure due on Oct. 31, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday.

 

"There is a glimmer of hope, from what I hear from the negotiators," Le Maire told Europe 1 radio, adding that protecting the European single market was the "red line" for France in Brexit talks.

 

Last-ditch talks between Britain and the European Union to get a deal ahead of a summit of the bloc's leaders this week went on past midnight to Wednesday, but it was still unclear if London could avoid postponing its departure.

 


פרסום ראשון: 10.16.19, 09:42
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.