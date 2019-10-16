U.S. 'deeply concerned' about untrackable China ships carrying Iran oil

The White House is warning Chinese shipping companies against turning off their ships' transponders to hide Iranian oil shipments in violation of U.S. sanctions, two senior administration officials said.
"We've been messaging very heavily to the shipping companies, you don't want to do this, it's not worth it," said one official, who spoke
to Reuters on condition of anonymity. "It's incredibly dangerous and irresponsible behavior".
China is the largest remaining buyer of Iranian oil after U.S. President Donald Trump reimposed sanctions on Tehran's main export. Trump tightened U.S. sanctions in May in an effort to drive Iran's oil sales to zero.