Right wing party leaders pledge against minority government

Leaders of the Shas, United Torah Judaism and the The Jewish Home-National Union parties signed together on a pledge stating they will not support a minority government, backed by the Arab Joint List, and will only join a government head by Benjamin Netanyahu.

"If a minority government, which is either back or includes the Arab Joint list, forms, we will not in any case join it, will always vote against its decisions and will work in everyway towards in disassembly", says the pledge.

The leaders of the New Right party, Ayelet Shaked and Naftali Bennett, refused to sign the pledge.