Jordan calls on Israel to release woman detained without trial

Jordan is calling on Israel to release a Jordanian woman detained for over a month without trial on security charges.
Heba al-Labadi’s attorney said Wednesday that she was arrested Aug. 20 at the Allenby Bridge crossing between Jordan and the Israeli-occupied West Bank and has been on a hunger strike since Sept. 26.
Israel’s Shin Bet internal security agency says she is held under administrative detention “because of suspicion of her involvement in serious security violations,” without elaborating.