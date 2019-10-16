Channels
Jordan calls on Israel to release woman detained without trial
Associated Press|Published:  10.16.19 , 23:13
Jordan is calling on Israel to release a Jordanian woman detained for over a month without trial on security charges.

 

Heba al-Labadi’s attorney said Wednesday that she was arrested Aug. 20 at the Allenby Bridge crossing between Jordan and the Israeli-occupied West Bank and has been on a hunger strike since Sept. 26.

 

 

Israel’s Shin Bet internal security agency says she is held under administrative detention “because of suspicion of her involvement in serious security violations,” without elaborating.

 


