Trump: 100 IS detainees escaped after American withdrawl

Speaking to congress about Islamic State detainees, Trump said: "People let some go. They opened a couple of doors to make us look as bad as possible."

Later he described the Islamic State detainees as "people that probably the Kurds let go to make a little bit stronger political impact."

According to U.S. and defense officials, fewer than 100 prisoners have escaped and Kurdish fighters are still guarding the prisons.

Officials say that some of the Kurdish forces have moved north to fight the invading Turks, but many remain to secure the prisons, which hold about 2,000 foreign fighters and another 10,000 Iraqis and Syrians who fought with IS.