Morton Mandel, the Jewish-American billionaire and philanthrope, passed away yesterday at the age of 98 in his Florida home.

Mandel was known for his wide philanthropic activities with and Jewish-American community and with various Israeli agencies in the US.

In 1991, him and his brothers, Jack and Joe, founded the Mandel Foundation-Israel in order to strengthen Israel and the Jewish community by training leaders in the fields of education and social work.