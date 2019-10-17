Veteran Jewish MP quits UK's Labour over anti-Semitism

British Jewish Labour MP Louise Ellman announces her departure from the Labour Party after 55 years as a member and more than 20 years as a lawmaker, citing rising anti-Semitism within the party since Jeremy Corbyn was elected as leader.

"Under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership, anti-Semitism has become mainstream in the Labour Party. Jewish members have been bullied, abused and driven out," Ellman wrote in a resignation letter she posted on Twitter.

“The Labour Party is no longer a safe place for Jews and Jeremy Corbyn must bear the responsibility for this," she said.