Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Veteran Jewish MP quits UK's Labour over anti-Semitism
Ynet|Published:  10.17.19 , 10:14

British Jewish Labour MP Louise Ellman announces her departure from the Labour Party after 55 years as a member and more than 20 years as a lawmaker, citing rising anti-Semitism within the party since Jeremy Corbyn was elected as leader.

 

"Under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership, anti-Semitism has become mainstream in the Labour Party. Jewish members have been bullied, abused and driven out," Ellman wrote in a resignation letter she posted on Twitter.

 

“The Labour Party is no longer a safe place for Jews and Jeremy Corbyn must bear the responsibility for this," she said.

 


פרסום ראשון: 10.17.19, 10:14
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.