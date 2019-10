The family of Naama Issachar, who was sentenced to more than seven years in prison in Russia, has asked Justice Minister Amir Ohana to delay extradition of a Russian hacker to the United States.

Russia has demanded the return of Aleksey Burkov who is wanted by the United States on several counts of fraud.

Attorney Boaz Ben Zur, representing the Issachar family said the government can still do much to resolve the problem.