Netanyahu discussed Israeli jailed in Russia in meeting with Pompeo

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu raised the case of jailed Israeli Naama Issachar held in Russia, in his meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

It is unclear if the case of Russian hacker Aleksey Burkov, who is to be extradited to the U.S. to face fraud charges was also mentioned in the discussion.

Naama Issachar was sentenced to more than seven years in prison by a Russian court for drug trafficking and it is believed that her punishment is related to Moscow's demand that Bukov be released.