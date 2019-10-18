Channels
The Latest: Kurds say Syria town besieged despite cease-fire
Associated Press|Published:  10.18.19 , 12:48
A spokesman for the Syrian Kurdish forces says a border town remains besieged and is being shelled by Turkey and its allied forces, despite a cease-fire agreement.

 

Mervan, a spokesman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, said Friday his group's militiamen are not withdrawing in accordance with the cease-fire deal reached overnight because the town of Ras al-Ayn remains besieged.

 

He says Turkey and allied fighters continue to target the town.

 

A member of the Syrian Kurdish force says its fighters will not pull back from border towns, asserting that an agreement with Turkey to vacate those areas "will not work."

 


