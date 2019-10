Franch President Macron criticises NATO reaction over Turkish offensive

France's president on Friday bemoaned Turkey's offensive into northern Syria as "madness" and decried the North Atlantic Organisation's (NATO) inability to react to the assault as a "serious mistake."

"I consider what's happened in the last few days as a serious mistake from the West and NATO in the region and it weakens our credibility

Macron said he had discovered the U.S. decision to withdrawal from northern Syria through Twitter and that, coupled with Ankara's unilateral offensive, it was making Europe a junior ally in the Middle East.