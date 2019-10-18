Channels
U.S. ground troops will not enforce Syria safe zone -defense secretary
Reuters|Published:  10.18.19 , 20:54
U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Friday that no U.S. troops will take part in enforcing the so-called safe zone in northern Syria and the United States "is continuing our deliberate withdrawal from northeastern Syria."

 

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan earlier on Friday said Turkey will set up a dozen observation posts across northeast Syria, insisting
that a planned "safe zone" will extend much further than U.S. officials said was covered under a fragile ceasefire deal.

 

The truce, announced by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence after talks in Ankara with Erdogan, sets out a five-day pause to let the Kurdish-led SDF militia pull out of the Turkish "safe zone."

 


