at least one dead in Lebanon protests as PM Hariri blames rivals for obstructing reforms
Daniel Salami, Reuters|Published:  10.18.19 , 21:17

At least one dead in Lebanon austerity riots Friday as tens of thousands take to the streets in protest

 

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri blamed his rivals in government for obstructing reforms that could have resolved the economic crisis and gave them a 72-hour deadline to stop blocking him, otherwise he hinted he may resign.

 

"There are those who placed obstacles in front of me since the government was formed, and in the face of all the efforts that I have proposed for reform," Hariri said, without naming names.

 

"The deadline left is very short, it's 72 hours," he added.

 


