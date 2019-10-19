U.K. lawmakers vote to delay final Brexit decision again

In a major blow to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, U.K. lawmakers voted Saturday to postpone a decision on whether to back his Brexit deal with the European Union, throwing a wrench into government plans to leave the bloc at the end of this month.
At a special session of Parliament intended to ratify the deal, lawmakers voted 322-306 to withhold their approval on the Brexit deal
until legislation to implement it has been passed.
The vote aims to ensure that the U.K. can't crash out of the EU without a divorce deal on the scheduled Oct. 31 departure date. But it means Johnson must ask the EU to delay Britain's departure, since Parliament previously passed a law compelling him to do that if a Brexit divorce deal were not passed by Saturday.