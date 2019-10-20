Channels
Authorities name Israeli boy who died in NY boat mishap
Associated Press |Published:  10.20.19 , 09:38

Authorities have released the name of a child visiting from Israel who died after a boat overturned on the Hudson River north of New York City.

 

On Saturday, a day after the accident, Chief William Barbera of the Rockland County Sheriff's Office said 8-year-old Yosef Goldman was
celebrating the Jewish holiday of Sukkot with six other children and a man driving the motorboat.

 

On Friday afternoon, the boat flipped in choppy waters off Haverstraw, about 30 miles north of New York City. Four boys and two girls -- all under 12 -- managed to cling on to the floating vessel with the man, but Yosef was missing. Divers found him below the overturned boat. He was declared dead at a hospital.

 

 


