Pelosi in Jordan for 'vital discussions' amid Syria crisis
Associated Press |Published:  10.20.19 , 14:50

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a bipartisan delegation of American lawmakers have visited Jordan to discuss "the deepening crisis" in Syria amid a shaky U.S.-brokered cease-fire.

 

According to a statement from Pelosi's office, the delegation met Saturday with Jordan's King Abdullah II in Amman and held "vital discussions about the impact to regional stability." Jordan is a key U.S. ally in the region.

  

Jordan's official news agency Petra says Abdullah stressed in the meeting the importance of safeguarding Syria's territorial integrity.

 

 


