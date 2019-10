Some 100,000 people visited Israel's parks and nature reserves on Sunday, as the week-long Sukkot holiday comes to a close.

The most popular locations included Ein Gedi Nature Reserve with 3,000 visitors, Nahal Snir, Banias and Tel Dan with 2,000 visitors apiece, as well as the national parks at Masada, Caesarea, Qumran and Achziv.