Milan mayor seeks U.S. apology for WWII bomb that killed kids

Milan's mayor is asking U.S. authorities to apologize for a World War II bombing raid that killed 184 elementary school children.
Sala said "I think it's necessary that the American government apologizes, knowing that we are here to forgive." He said he would formalize the request with the U.S. consul.
The air raid on October 20, 1944, targeted an industrial complex near Milan, but a second wave of bombers went off course and released their bombs southeast of the target to lighten their loads as they returned to base.