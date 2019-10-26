Turkey will clear Syria border area of Kurdish fighters if Russia fails to act -Erdogan

Turkey will clear northeast Syria of Kurdish YPG militia if Russia does not fulfil its obligations under an accord that helped end a Turkish offensive in the region, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.
Under the deal hammered out by Erdogan and Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Russian military police and Syrian border guards are meant to clear the YPG fighters from within 30 km (19 miles) of the border over a period of six days ending on Tuesday.
From Tuesday, Russian and Turkish forces will start to patrol a narrower, 10-km strip of land in northeast Syria.