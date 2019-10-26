Separatists clash with police in Barcelona after huge rally

Police and violent protesters in Spain's restive Catalonia region clashed Saturday after a massive rally in Barcelona against the imprisonment of nine separatist leaders for their roles in an illegal 2017 secession bid.
The flare-up in violence came after a week of tense calm without major incidents following six days when Catalonia was rocked by riots each night after the Oct. 14 Supreme Court verdict that found 12 Catalan leaders guilty of sedition and other crimes. That outbreak led to 500 people, nearly half of them police, being injured and around 200 arrests.