Firefighters struggle against massive, wind-whipped California wildfire

Crews lost ground on Sunday against a wind-driven wildfire that has blackened a wide swath of California's picturesque wine country and driven 180,000 people from their homes as they hoped for a break in the hot, dry weather.
About 3,000 people were battling the Kinkade Fire, the worst of more than a dozen major blazes that have damaged or destroyed nearly 400
structures, and prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to declare a statewide emergency.
"All hands are focusing on the Kincade," Newsom told reporters after meeting residents at an evacuation center in the Sonoma County city of Petaluma, calling that blaze "the most stubborn challenge we face".