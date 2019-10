Carl and Marsha Mueller - parents of Kayla Mueller, an American aid worker in Syria, was kidnapped by the Islamic State in 2013 and was enslaved by al-Baghdadi - thanked U.S. President Donald Trump Sunday for eliminating al-Baghdadi in a raid on his hiding place in northwestern Syria.

"We were deeply touched by what he (Trump) said," said Marsha Mueller in an interview with CNN. "We were grateful that they didn't mess around and went right in."