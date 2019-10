The State Prosecutor's Office has filed charges Monday in Be'er Sheva District Court against former principle of Bnei Zion pre-military academy school Yuval Kahan and former director of the school's educational program Aviv Berdichev for their part in a flash flood disaster at Tzafit Stream in southern Israel, which left 10 students dead in April 2018.

The bill of indictment attributes Kahan and Berdichev with negligent homicide and grievous bodily harm.