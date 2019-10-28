Sen. Sanders: 'It's not anti-Semitic to call Netanyahu gov't racist, it’s fact"

Democratic presidential hopeful Senator Bernie Sanders on Monday, told a conference of the Jewish lobby group J-Street that: "It is not anti-Semitism to say that the Netanyahu government has been racist, that's a fact".

Sanders made comparisons between U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and said: "One is on the way to being ousted and the other may be sent to prison".

Talking about U.S. aid to Israel, Sanders said: "If she wants American military aid, she must change her attitude towards Gazans".