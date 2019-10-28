Channels
U.S. confirms killing of Baghdadi's right-hand man in Syria
Published:  10.28.19 , 22:52
The United States on Monday confirmed the killing of Abu al-Hassan al-Muhajir, Islamic State spokesman and a high-ranking figure within the jihadi group, in a separate U.S. operation, according to a senior State Department official.

 

On Sunday, the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia said al-Muhajir was killed in a joint raid between Kurdish-led and U.S. forces in northern Syria.

 

Muhajir was killed in the Syrian town of Jarablus in Aleppo province, said the U.S. official, speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity.

 


