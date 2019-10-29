Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Australian sentenced to 36 years for murder, rape of Israeli Aiia Maasarwe
Associated Press, Ynet|Published:  10.29.19 , 09:19
An Australian judge has sentenced a man to 36 years in prison for the murder and rape of  Aiia Maasarwe, an Israeli student in the city of Melbourne.

 

Victoria state Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth Hollingworth on Tuesday ordered Codey Herrmann to serve at least 30 years behind bars for his crimes against 21-year-old Aiia Maasarwe in January.

 

Herrmann had pleaded guilty to repeatedly beating Maasarwe with a metal pole, sexually assaulting her and setting her on fire in the attack.

 

 

The victim had been studying at La Trobe University in Melbourne for the previous five months as an exchange student from Shanghai University in China.

 


פרסום ראשון: 10.29.19, 09:19
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.