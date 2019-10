An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 sent people scrambling on Tuesday as it shook buildings and disrupted power supply in the central area of the Philippines' southern island of Mindanao, killing at least two and injuring dozens, authorities said.

The quake, which struck at 9:04 am (0104 GMT), opened cracks in buildings and showered debris on a 66-year-old man and a 15-year-old student, killing them, police and disaster officials said.