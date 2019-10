Minister of Internal Security Gilad Erdan said Tuesday that he expects law authorities to take caution in any decision to open an investigation, referring to an investigation opened against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's aides, for the alleged harassment of state witness Shlomo Filber.

"When a minor protest in front of the state witness's house is criminally investigated using invasive measures, law authorities must explain to the public their discretion in use of force," said Erdan.