Justice minister slams state attorney's office over Netanyahu probes

Minister of Justice Amir Ohana attacked in a press conference Tuesday the State Attorney office for alleged misconducts in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's investigations in corruption cases held against him.

"There is a State Attorney office within the State Attorney office, it controls the timetables according to its political agenda. It's hard to believe that this is how the law enforcement system acts these days," said Ohana.

Ohana called upon the Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, to investigate the leakage of information out of Netanyahu's investigations.