Public transportation on weekends to be launched in Tel Aviv District by end of 2019
Itay Blumenthal|Published:  10.29.19 , 19:58

Several cities in central Israel, among them Tel Aviv, Ramat Hasharon, Kiryat Ono and Giv'atayim, announced on Tuesday that bus services will begin to operate on the weekends by the end of 2019.

 

More cities are projected to join the initiative in the future.

 

Tel Aviv municipality's finance committee approved on Tuesday the initial budget for the project.

 

The service will be free of charge during the project's pilot and will consist of seven bus routes operating during hours, in which public transport is unavailable.

 


