State attorney, attorney general hit back at attacks by justice minister

The Ministry of Justice published a statement Tuesday on behalf of State Attorney Shai Nitzan and Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, rejecting Justice Minister Amir Ohana's claims of misconduct on behalf of the State Attorney office in corruption cases held against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"We reject the attempt to besmirch the work of state law enforcement authorities without any evidential basis," said Mandelblit and Nitzan. "The law enforcement system has, is and will continue to act unobstructed. No one will deter us from serving our duty or turn us from the right path".