Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

State attorney, attorney general hit back at attacks by justice minister
Tova Tzimuki|Published:  10.29.19 , 19:53
The Ministry of Justice published a statement Tuesday on behalf of State Attorney Shai Nitzan and Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, rejecting Justice Minister Amir Ohana's claims of misconduct on behalf of the State Attorney office in corruption cases held against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

 

"We reject the attempt to besmirch the work of state law enforcement authorities without any evidential basis," said Mandelblit and Nitzan. "The law enforcement system has, is and will continue to act unobstructed. No one will deter us from serving our duty or turn us from the right path".

 


פרסום ראשון: 10.29.19, 19:53
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.