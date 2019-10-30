'Women of the Wall' clash with police, protesters at Western Wall Plaza

The 'Women of the Wall' organization on Wednesday clashed with police and activists opposing them at the Western Wall Plaza Jerusalem's Old City.

The clashes erupted after police stopped them from bringing in holy books to the female section of the wall as part of a morning sermon.

The 'Women of the Wall' were joined by dozens of liberal Jewish community leaders from all around the world who are currently in Israel's capital, for a conference held by the Jewish Agency, which caused a counter-rally by female parishioners objecting to the feminist sermon.