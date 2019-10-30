Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

UK's Brexit deal estimated to cost almost $100 billion
Associated Press |Published:  10.30.19 , 13:02

A respected British think tank has slammed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal, concluding that the economy would be 3.5% smaller compared with staying in the European Union.

 

The National Institute of Economic and Social Research Study released Wednesday says the agreement would deliver a 70 billion-pound

($90 billion) blow to the UK.

 

The researchers based their prediction on the assumption that the U.K. would leave the bloc with a free trade agreement with the EU after a transition lasting until 2021 while negotiating new deals with other nations. The research suggested a no-deal Brexit would cause an even greater loss to the economy, with a 5.6% blow to GDP.

 


פרסום ראשון: 10.30.19, 13:02
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.