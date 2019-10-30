Seven countries issue Iran-related sanctions on 25 targets

The United States and six other countries imposed sanctions on Wednesday on 25 corporations, banks and people linked to Iran's support for militant networks including Hezbollah, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.
The targets were announced by the Terrorist Financing Targeting Center (TFTC) nations - which also include Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates - as Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin was on a Middle East trip to finalize details of an economic development plan for the Palestinians, Jordan, Egypt and Lebanon.
All 25 targets were previously sanctioned by the United States.