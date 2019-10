Russian hacker Alexei Burkov will be extradited to the United States where he is to face multiple charges of fraud.

The decision to extradite the hacker was made by Israeli Minister of Justice Amir Ohana after the Jerusalem District Court ruled the extradition was warranted.

Burkov was thought to be part of an exchange between Israel and Russia that would have seen the return of Israeli Naama Issachar who is serving a long prison sentence on drug charges.