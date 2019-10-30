Rocket attack kills Iraqi soldier, adding to growing unrest

Two rockets were fired into Baghdad's fortified Green Zone on Wednesday, killing one Iraqi soldier and adding to the violence gripping the country amid unprecedented anti-government protests and a violent security crackdown.
Security officials said one of the Katyusha rockets landed about 100 meters (110 yards) away from the parameters of the U.S. Embassy, triggering alert sirens. A soldier manning a checkpoint near a restaurant was killed, they added, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.