Rocket attack kills Iraqi soldier, adding to growing unrest
Associated Press|Published:  10.30.19 , 23:04
Two rockets were fired into Baghdad's fortified Green Zone on Wednesday, killing one Iraqi soldier and adding to the violence gripping the country amid unprecedented anti-government protests and a violent security crackdown.

 

Security officials said one of the Katyusha rockets landed about 100 meters (110 yards) away from the parameters of the U.S. Embassy, triggering alert sirens. A soldier manning a checkpoint near a restaurant was killed, they added, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

 


