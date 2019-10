Israel to review security aspects of foreign investments

Israel, facing U.S. concerns over its growing ties with China, has decided to form a committee to review the “national security aspects” of foreign investments.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Security Cabinet approved the new oversight body Wednesday. The panel, led by the Finance Ministry, is to include a number of security agencies.

The U.S. has repeatedly raised concerns with Israel about technology transfers and potential espionage by China.

China is a major market for Israeli tech companies, and China has invested in Israeli companies and infrastructure projects.