Outgoing Mideast envoy Jason Greeblatt says this is not the right time to unveil President Donald Trump's deal of the century, referring to the political impasse in Israel following the September elections which yielded no clear winner.

In an interview to the Al Arabiya network Greenblatt said: We don’t think it’s wise to unveil the peace plan now, but our hope is that at the right time and when conditions are right to unveil it