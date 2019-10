Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and his deputy MK Yair Lapid joined a meeting of coalition teams for Likud and Blue and white that was taking place near Tel Aviv.

This is the second meeting of the coalition teams.

Gantz is attempting to form a government after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to do so.

Likud negotiator, Minister Yariv Levin called the Gantz move an exercise in public relations, hinting there is no progress in the talks.