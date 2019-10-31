North Korea launches two possible 'ballistic missiles' into sea, Japan says

North Korea fired two projectiles, which Japanese authorities said appeared to be ballistic missiles, into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan on Thursday, according to the Japanese coast guard and South Korea's military.
The first of two "unidentified projectiles" was fired on Thursday at 4:35 p.m. local time (0735 GMT) from South Phyongan Province, in
the centre of the country, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a series of statements. A second projectile was detected at 4:38 p.m. (0738 GMT).
The projectiles travelled an estimated 370 kilometres (230 miles) and reached an altitude of 90 kilometres (56 miles), the JCS said, calling them "short range".