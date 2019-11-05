EU concerned by Iran's latest nuclear steps, fears for 2015 deal

Iran's decision to take a new step to reduce commitments to a landmark 2015 nuclear deal is a concern, putting the accord at risk, the European Commission said on Tuesday.
"We are concerned by President (Hassan) Rouhani's announcement today to further reduce Iran's commitment under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," a spokeswoman said, referring to the formal title of the deal.
"We urge Iran to reverse all activities that are inconsistent with its commitments under the JCPOA ... it is increasingly difficult to preserve the JCPOA."