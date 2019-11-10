Channels
UAE calls for Iran talks with world powers, region
Reuters|Published:  11.10.19 , 08:44
Iran should come to the negotiating table with world powers and Gulf countries to seek a new deal that would deescalate regional tensions and revive its economy, a senior United Arab Emirates official said on Sunday.

 

Tensions in the Gulf have risen since attacks on oil tankers in a vital global shipping lane this summer, including off the UAE coast, and a major assault on energy facilities in Saudi Arabia.

 

Washington has blamed Iran, which has denied being behind the attacks on global energy infrastructure.

 


