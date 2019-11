Jordan says it is committed to its landmark peace treaty with Israel despite ending the 25-year deal that allows its neighbour to use two parcels of land along its border under its sovereignty, its foreign minister said.

In a news conference in Amman, Ayman Safadi says the country acted in accordance with the treaty in not renewing the deal over the two enclaves straddling the border that allowed Israel special rights over its citizens working and present in the two areas.