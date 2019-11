U.S. Vice President Mike Pence posted a tweet on Tuesday condemning the continued barrages of rockets launched from the Gaza Strip to Israel, saying the U.S. supports Israel's right to defend itself.

"The United States condemns the barrage of rockets on Israeli civilians, " wrote Pence. "It's clear Hamas & Palestinian Islamic Jihad put violence ahead of bettering the lives of the people of Gaza. America strongly affirms Israel's right to defend itself".